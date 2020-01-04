HRCC to hold 54th Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon Jan. 15
The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce (HRCC) will hold their 54th Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Durand Center in Harrison. The event is presented by Equity Bank. Brad Elliot, CEO of Equity Bank, will introduce keynote speaker Gov. Asa Hutchinson at the luncheon.
The chamber will honor several businesses and individuals for their efforts towards improving the community. The event will also showcase the passing of the gavel from Gwen Hoffmann to the new board chair, Melissa Collins, partner at Weichart Realty, Market Edge.
Tickets are $40 for for investors and $50 for non-investors, or $300 for an investor table for 8 and $375 for a non-investor table.
For tickets and reservations, please call (870) 741-2569 or visit your local Equity Bank branch office.
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Award Recipients for 2020
Business Category
Prime Business of the Year
Presented to a company/organization whose products or services are normally sold/provided outside of Boone County. The business has excelled in many areas, including new job creation and innovative products or services. The nominated business will have a supportive employee culture, continually focus on customer service and exhibit overall business excellence. Lastly, they will have demonstrated support to economic development in the Harrison-Boone County region.
Black Hills Energy. The company’s economic and infrastructure development and community support activities in Harrison and Boone County sets a high bar. Infrastructure investment of over $1.5M, an increase of 14% to over 32 full-time employees, and support to Ozark Regional Share and Care, House of Hope – Hope Cottages, United Way (major contributor), Harrison Schools Backpack Program, Children’s Charity Ministries, Alpena Schools’ EAST program, iPads for Bergman Schools, and Grandma’s House demonstrates the company’s commitment, employee interest and community engagement.
Main Street Business of the Year
Presented to a company/organization whose products or services are normally sold/provided locally in Boone County. The business has excelled in many areas throughout the year including new job creation and innovative products or services. The nominated business demonstrates entrepreneurial potential for long term success, has a supportive employee culture, continually focus on customer service and exhibits overall business excellence. Lastly, they will have demonstrated support to economic development in the Harrison-Boone County region.
Frenzy of Harrison. The boutique has become the destination on the Historic Harrison Square. With a social media following of over 12,000, the business sets the standard for most retailers, not only in Harrison and Boone County, but throughout Arkansas. The company’s on-line business has grown some 75% in one year, and they offer many large retail benefits (trunk shows, local delivery, styling sessions, etc). The owner, Emily Powers, is very active in community support with the Historic Harrison Business Association and the Small Biz Connection.
Agri-Business of the Year
Presented by Farm Bureau, this award recognizes a farm family in Boone County for their exemplary work in an agriculture-based business.
Jeff and Debbie Atkinson.
The Atkinsons have farmed for 19 years in the Silver Valley Community of Boone County, beginning in 1988 with a small herd of cows that has grown to an agri-business enterprise of over 50 head, and includes three to four flocks of 20,000 turkeys annually for their model Cargill operation, on 350 acres of land. The Atkinsons set the standard for a successful family agri-business operation.
Community Service Category
Jim DeVito Tourism Award
Presented to an individual or organization that has been actively involved in tourism and has made a substantial contribution to the betterment of tourism for our community. This individual is a leader within the tourism industry and their efforts work seamlessly with our goal to make our community a premier destination for visitors on a regional and national level.
Phillip Wood
Phillip has served as a CAPTC Commissioner for over a decade. In that time, he’s been instrumental in supporting the Ride the Ozarks Rally, Fire in the Sky July 4 Fireworks show, LT’s Classic
basketball tournament, the North Arkansas Soccer Association’s youth soccer program, and served as a
host of the NJCAA’s National Women’s Basketball Championship the past three years. Phillip is also the
primary influencer responsible for keeping the Arkansas State Hot Air Balloon Championship in Harrison.
Non-Profit Organization Award of Excellence
Presented to a volunteer organization, group or club that has a positive vision for the future of our community and has made outstanding contributions to that vision. Through their volunteer labor, resources, and caring concern, this organization, group or club has demonstrated compassion, humility and nondiscrimination while spending a significant amount of their program budget on expenses to help make Harrison-Boone County community the kind we all want to live, work, play and retire.
Boone County Imagination Library
An affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the Boone County Chapter was started in 2014 and has gifted books to over 1240 children, 67% of the eligible children locally, to achieve higher measures of language and math development through inspiration and imagination. During the summer the chapter conducted a weekly Reading in The Park event and in the fall, NARMC began enrolling children at birth for Boone, Newton, Carroll and Madison Counties. The Board is composed of retired and active teachers from school districts in Boone County and the O.U.R. Cooperative. The organization furthers the education and reading skill sets of the youth of our community.
Jerry McFarland Outstanding Youth/Youth Organization Award
Named in honor of long-time community leader and former Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board, the award is presented to a student* or organization* that significantly impacts the youth of our community. Through voluntary service, this student or organization demonstrates involvement in the betterment of all local youth while exhibiting the highest levels of initiative and motivation that results in visible benefits to youth of the Harrison-Boone County region.
Harrison High School Athletics
Besides winning games and meets, HHS athletes from all sports programs give back to the community throughout the year. Their service includes working with CASA, shopping with local students at Christmas, Santa Shuffle toy distribution, supporting Special and Senior Olympics, the Christmas Parade, Share & Care food distribution, serving at the Sharing Kitchen, special needs Hero Camp, Peewee Sports Camps, and being guest readers at elementary schools. They are encouraged by a supportive coaching team, led by Athletic Director Chris Pratt.
Terry Stambaugh Special Merit Award
Named in honor of Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board-Elect, the award is presented to a community leader for going over, above and beyond the job they are called to perform. The individual has shown a gift of love, joy in their work, devotion and dedication that surpasses what is expected. Spending countless hours recruiting, planning, organizing, and promoting; all for the greater good of others is something that comes very naturally. This person has shoes that can seldom, if ever, be filled and has the unique desire to develop new programs and grow those already in place.
Craig Campbell
With the financial support of the Boone County Economic Development Corporation, Craig designed and deployed the Workforce Initiative Network (WIN), educating 8th through 12th graders in the area’s 21 schools about the value of working in industry and manufacturing. Engaging with industry leaders and CTE teachers and counselors to educate them on industry today, Craig led the publication of 10,000 copies of the WIN Catalog and orchestrated the first WIN Summit for CTE teachers and counselors, changing the community conversation that “hard work is O.K.” Craig is leading a powerful solution to the workforce issues facing our community today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.