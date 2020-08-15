There will be a Hunter Education Class on Saturday, Aug. 29, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Ponca Elk Education Center.
This class will take place outdoors so please dress and plan accordingly. You may bring your own lawn chair if you wish, but seating is available. Class size is limited so please register as soon as possible.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Hunter Education Program is dedicated to the safe enjoyment of our outdoors. Through the program, students learn not only firearms safety, but general woodsmanship and basic outdoors survival skills.
This is an instructor-led class with hands-on demonstrations. Participants must attend the entire course. The class will end with a test required to pass the course.
Registration is required by going to www.register-ed.com.
Hunter Education is mandatory for anyone born after 1968 to legally hunt in Arkansas. Arkansas certification is honored in all other states requiring Hunter Education. The class is open to all ages, but materials are on a sixth-grade reading level. All youth under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. No guns or ammo allowed in classroom. Live firing is not required.
