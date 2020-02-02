A bright, shining angel on each table heralded in the New Year for the Harrison Women's Connection as they focused on new beginnings and great expectations for 2020.
Sheila Healey, HWC's new Chair, opened the meeting with an "Ode to January,” a humorous post-holiday diet plan.
"I won't have cookie, not even a lick, I'll only chew on a celery stick. I won't have hot biscuits, or corn bread or pie, I'll munch on a carrot and quietly cry. I'm hungry, I'm lonesome, and life is a bore, but isn't what January is for? Unable to giggle, no longer a riot, Happy New Year to all, and to all a good diet."
Before announcing door prize winners, Sheila was interrupted by a HWC member waving a pom-pom and shouting "Happy New Year." The Chair looked surprised, but the two continued an exciting dialogue about a meeting to introduce some new opportunities to help women in the community. More information will be announced about this meeting to be conducted Feb. 25.
Door prizes were awarded to Charlene Phillips, Lonnie Junceau and Alesha Trowbridge.
Vice Chair Carol Cassady reported the story of a woman in need. Her story is one of isolation and emptiness. She possibly lacks the necessary food or clothing. Chances are, alcoholism has bruised her family. It seems as if her only purpose in life is to bear children, and she mothers several. She feels used. The nearest village to hers is 50 miles away. Her only connection with the outside world is probably a radio. She dreams of escaping her situation, yet believes she is sentenced to a life without hope.
This describes the typical listener of a radio program being recorded by a Stonecroft women's connection team in Alaska. Its purpose is to bring hope to isolated Alaskan native women. These Bible study recordings will be sent and aired in remote areas of Alaska. Many of these places are only reached by plane, boat, snow machines or dog sleds. The leaders are reporting wonderful responses from the Alaskan women. Women's Connections share hope with women in neighborhoods and communities, as well as prisons, shelters, gyms, and many other settings, including the remote villages of Alaska.
January’s local project for HWC is the House of Hope which is a homeless day shelter. The purpose of the day shelter is to provide a place where the homeless can be connected with any services necessary to help them become housing stable while providing them with immediate basic needs. Their needs are: coffee, creamer, sugar, paper towels, coats and blankets.
Doris Pennington announced a new Bible study entitled, "Who is Jesus?," which begins March 11 at 10:15 a.m. at the home of Cathy Burris, 3675 Beachwood Dr. in Harrison.
D.C. Adams favored the attendees with his vocal rendition of "Watch the Lamb" and "A Touch of the Master's Hand."
The Special Feature was presented by Charlene Phillips and her showcase of wigs. She described the dramatic, positive changes experienced by several women who wear wigs. Several women in the audience stood up donning wigs themselves for the luncheon.
Featured speaker, Pam Snowden announced her speech, “Getting Back on Track” by stating, “This is the time of the year that we look back over the previous year and decide if we need to make some changes in our lives or if we need to get back on track. Sometimes we need to make major changes like quitting a destructive habit, dieting or drinking more water. Maybe we just need to come up with a plan for our lives instead of just floating along aimlessly.”
Snowden continued by explaining that sometimes we find ourselves going in a direction we never expected because of decisions others have made that influenced our lives and caused us to make bad choices, and reaping the consequences. She emphasized that everybody has a path in life and there is a plan for every person.
Snowden illustrated these comments, but sharing her own life’s experiences. She says she was raised in a typical, normal family with a mom and dad and a younger sister. Her mom was a school teacher and her dad owned a business and was also a musician. They went to church occasionally and were taught that God loves everybody and we needed to be nice and treat others like we would like to be treated.
Snowden stated that her plan was to one day grow up, go to college, start a career, get married and have two children, but something was missing from her life. She said there was a deep longing in her heart for something, but she couldn’t express it, or know what it could possibly be.
She recalls that during her teen years her family life started to deteriorate. Her parent’s marriage was crumbling, her little sister, who had learning disabilities was coming home from school crying because of bullying, and as a teenager herself (with her hormones going ‘whackey’), she started to rebel.
Snowden says her family life became unstable and chaotic because her dad would often move out and then return. Her mom decided it was time to go ‘church shopping’ because they needed some sort of support. They attended a church service where she and her boyfriend heard verses from the Bible about Jesus dying for their sins including Ephesians 2:8-9, “For by grace are you saved through faith, and that not of yourselves, it is a gift of God.” They accepted Christ as their Savior. She said she felt clean and had peace and joy she had never felt before. She had a new path to follow.
Snowden says she wished from that point on that she never did anything wrong again and that she lived happily ever after, but she and her boyfriend realized they were still making bad choices when she became pregnant. She confessed she was terribly afraid and ashamed. They both prayed, asked God for guidance and later married, and that was 39 years ago.
The birth of a healthy baby boy, Steve, was the only child they were able to have. Snowden confessed that her life took on a different direction from what she had always dreamed. She never thought she would marry and have a child at the age of 18.
Snowden recalls that after her parent’s divorce, her disabled sister got into serious trouble when she became involved with the wrong crowd, so her mom told her to go live with her dad who was remarried. After some counseling her sister realized her predicament, gave her heart to the Lord, and apologized to her mom for the pain she had caused her. The following morning her sister was killed in a car accident when going to work with her dad.
Snowden says she had never lost anyone that close to her and the pain was unbelievable. After much prayer and praise to God, she was able to overcome her depression.
Another painful time in her life was when her mom was diagnosed with lung cancer and would have to undergo chemo treatments and surgery. Her mom reassured her that everything was going to be alright, but if it wasn’t she knew where she was going. Her mom went into surgery, but never recovered. She was devastated and wondered how she would ever live without her mom who had accomplished so much and had a tremendous impact on many lives.
Snowden said that one of those lives was her son Steve. Her mom loved classical music and took him to many concerts, plays and museums, besides playing her large collection of classical music and tapes for him. After Steve studied music in college, he received a DMA from the University of Texas in music composition. His music has been played in 5 continents. Needless to say he makes a living writing music.
Snowden concluded by admitting that her life turned out differently than what she dreamed as a little girl, but she knew that it has turned out the way God had planned. She said, “God has a plan for every life. He has a path that was created for you before the foundation of the world. Are you on the right path, the right track? You can start walking with Jesus today and let Him have control of your life.”
Pam Snowden and her husband reside in Branson, Missouri and have had a heating and air business for 33 years. Their son Steve and his wife live in Boston, Massachusetts.
You are invited to a Valentine’s luncheon, Feb. 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the First Christian Church, 915 S Maple, Harrison. Featured speaker: Patti Gard, “Life Can Be Good in This Upside Down World.” Special Feature Doris Pennington will present Quilting Tips. Music by Cindi Hagood. For reservations please call, Donna at (870) 749-2660 or Lou Ann at (870) 741-4618.
