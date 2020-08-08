As a celebration of the contributions of the late Bill Nichols, affectionately known as “The Grandfather of Modern Clogging”, the National Day of Clogging and the International Day of Clog Dancing on Aug. 8 will give dancers from around the globe the opportunity to build awareness of the dance and the many contributions of Bill Nichols.
Growing up in the mountains of Western North Carolina and East Tennessee, Nichols’ sharing of clogging with tourists at Fontana Village Resort created a ripple effect that took the dance across the country and abroad. Nichols is credited as being the first person in America to give terminology, structure, and organization to this American folk dance that was a “melting pot” of percussive dances from any cultures. He created a dance movement that has resulted in elevating a regional recreational activity to a national competitive platform with international acclaim. Nichols created the first commonly used method for teaching clogging and developed the first vocabulary of step names. He formed the first clogging organization and helped to develop the first standardized rules for competitive clogging.
The Ozarks has a long standing tradition of clog dancing thanks to its predecessor, jig dance, which you can still find throughout the hills. Locally, the Ridge Runner Cloggers, with both a youth and adult component, perform at events and participate in competitions. The group is led by lifelong clogger and Harrison native, Tamsyn Simon and includes members from across North Central Arkansas.
Through the National Day of Clogging and International Day of Clog Dancing on Aug. 8 there will be a celebration of common history, encouraging diversity and inclusion, and create a brighter future for dancers. Joining forces can make a difference.
The Ridge Runner Cloggers will kick off their ‘20-’21 season on Aug. 24. Classes are available for ages 4 through adult with opportunities to perform and compete. To learn more about the group, visit RidgeRunnerCloggers.com or find them on Facebook
