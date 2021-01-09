The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, has opened applications for its 2021 Individual Artist Fellowship awards. The deadline to apply is April 16.
The fellowships recognize individual artistic ability and creative excellence in literary, performing and visual arts. These fellowships of $4,000 each are awarded annually in three categories and enable up to nine artists to set aside time for creating their art and improving their skills. Three artistic disciplines are selected each year as categories for the awards.
The categories for 2021 are:
Literary Arts: Poetry
Cinematic Arts: Director of Documentary or Narrative Films
Visual Arts: Contemporary Crafts
Applications are available at arkansasarts.org. For more information, contact Robin McClea, artist services program manager, at 501-324-9348 or at robin.mcclea@arkansas.gov.
About the Arkansas Arts Council
The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, advances the arts in Arkansas by providing services and supporting arts endeavors that encourage and assist literary, performing and visual artists in achieving standards of professional excellence. In addition, the Arkansas Arts Council provides technical and financial assistance to Arkansas arts organizations and other providers of cultural and educational programs. Other agencies are the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, Arkansas State Archives, Delta Cultural Center in Helena, Historic Arkansas Museum, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and the Old State House Museum. Funding for the Arkansas Arts Council and its programs is provided by the State of Arkansas and the National Endowment for the Arts. Arkansas Heritage is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
