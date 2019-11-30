The Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau will present a “Santa’s Toyland” themed Christmas parade on Monday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The parade is held on a yearly basis on the first Monday after Thanksgiving. Be sure to come out to see all of the floats and festivities.
The North Arkansas Medical Foundation will be hosting the “Merry and Bright Parade Watch Party” in the NARMC parking lot. This event is free to attend, and will offer hot cocoa and cookies as the parade goes by. There will also be a Senior Adults watch party on the 3rd floor of the hospital. The North Arkansas Medical Foundation has partnered with TV26 to live stream the parade to the indoor watch parties and into every patients room at NARMC so that no one misses out on the fun!
The rain out date for the parade will be Tuesday, Dec. 3 in case of inclement weather.
