During the month of March, the Boone County Senior Activity and Wellness Center will be participating in MARCH FOR MEALS to bring awareness and support for their Meals For Seniors programs.
Almost 50 years ago congress passed a measure that amended the Older Americans Act and established a
national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. Yet, all across our country, approximately 5.5 million seniors are struggling with hunger, food insecurity. It is a shame that in this time of plenty, that seniors aged 60 and older, in one of the wealthiest nations in the world, are going hungry. They are faced with choosing between food and medicine — food and housing — food and utility bills. It is also surprising that our own state, Arkansas, ranks 5th in the nation in senior food insecurity (senior hunger) — not a standing to be proud of. Of course, it should be noted that the situation has been even worse. In recent years, Arkansas has ranked 1st in senior hunger. While over the past decade, state funding for our senior centers has not kept up with the rate of inflation. The Boone County Senior Activity and Wellness Center has been making a concerted effort to reach more of our local seniors who need help with meals and at the same time working diligently to raise the necessary money to make it happen. This includes branching out of the Harrison area to seniors’ homes in smaller communities and in the rural area of the county where our home-bound seniors are at risk. In 2019 the Center served 15,597
meals at the Center and delivered 50,662 meals (hot meals, frozen meals, and emergency meals) to our home-bound seniors. The Boone County Center provides hot nutritious meals to seniors at thelocal senior center, as well as home-delivered meals (commonly referred to as Meals On Wheels) to the homes of frail/disabled seniors. Yvonne Thompson, center director, says that while the meals program certainly helps our low-income seniors, it is designed for all seniors. She says, “As people age or with the death of a spouse, they reach a point in life when meal planning, shopping and cooking to have healthy meals is just more than they can — or perhaps have the desire to do.” And quite often their other family members are spread out across the country. It is at this point that their health begins to decline. For these folks, the Senior Center offers a great place to get a hot, nutritious
noon meal and enjoy the company of other seniors. They also can participate in exercise groups; attend classes/seminars; enjoy a friendly game of pitch, bridge, bingo and more. They can go on day trips with a group, take in a show or perhaps even take their chances at a casino. All of this is part of staying active and independent.
For those who no longer drive, the center offers transportation. They will take them wherever they need to go and even to the center for lunch and other activities. They deliver meals to the homes of those who are not able to get out and about. Some meals are delivered by staff and some are delivered by volunteers. For those in Harrison, they deliver hot meals on weekdays and frozen meals for weekends/days when the center is not open. In rural areas of Boone County, delivery is once a week and seven frozen microwavable meals are delivered. In the fall, a box of shelf-stable meals is delivered to each home delivered meal client for days when inclement weather curtails deliveries or when ice storms interrupt electrical service. The dedicated staff and volunteers who deliver these meals each week provide a vital lifeline and connection to these seniors, which sometimes is all it
takes to keep our senior citizens living at home, where they want to be.
Meals on Wheels programs have come together each March since 2002 to celebrate this proven
collaboration of local community organizations, businesses, all levels of government and
compassionate individuals to ensure that our seniors are not forgotten. By volunteering, donating
money or speaking out, you can help make it possible for the seniors in your neighborhood to live
more healthy, happy and independent lives in their own home.
What can you do to help? You can get more information about our senior center services for loved
ones or relatives, volunteer a few hours a week, help with our fund raising activities and events, ask
the governor/legislators to increase funding for senior center services, or make a contribution to help
with the cost of providing services. You can learn more by calling 870-741-1505. You can also make
a donation online by going to www.aaanwar.org and selecting Boone County Senior Activity and
Wellness Center on the donation designation blank.
The services of the Boone County Senior Activity Center are provided through the Area
Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas and receives some funding from the Boone County
Quorum Court and the United Way of Boone County.
