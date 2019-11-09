The Junior Auxiliary hosted its first annual Queens for a Cause fundraiser pageant. Twenty-two contestants modeled their favorite party attire for a chance at the crown. Winners will make appearances throughout the community and volunteer alongside chapter members at various events throughout the year.
Contestants were also encouraged to bring donations for Children's Charity Ministry's backpack food program that serves children in Boone and surrounding counties. Over 750 food items were collected. Chloe McFarland was crowned Sweetheart for bringing the most donations.
The event was sponsored by generous community members, Ridge Runner Cloggers, and Fellowship Bible Church. Funds raised will go towards the many programs and events hosted by the chapter as well as member training.
For more information on the Junior Auxiliary of Harrison, you can find the organization on Facebook or visit HarrisonJA.org.
