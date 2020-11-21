Jasper Kiwanis Club announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, that it received the "Holiday Guidance for COVID-19" from the Arkansas Department of Health that states that for events that have greater than 100 persons, a plan must be submitted to the health department.
The Arkansas Department of Health issued the following holiday guidelines for civic and service organizations:
• Any holiday event or activity must comply with either the ADH Directive Regarding Large Indoor Venues or the Directive Regarding Large Outdoor Venues as applicable. Events that anticipate attendance greater than 100 persons must submit a plan in accordance with those Directives by clicking here.
• “Pictures with Santa” events should be modified to maintain 6-feet physical distancing between attendees waiting in line as well as between the attendees and Santa.
• Instead of a traditional parade, consider hosting a “Reverse Parade” where the parade floats are stationary and attendees enjoy the festivities by driving through.
Instead of the traditional Christmas parade, set for Saturday, Dec. 12, Kiwanis has chosen to have a “Reverse Parade” that day, instead.
"We will line Bradley Park with floats and attendees can enjoy the festivities by driving through," related club member Janet Clark. All participants who are on floats will remain on them until 7 p.m. Santa and his elves will be at the end handing out candy in bags to kids riding in vehicles. None of the floats will have candy to be distributed. This will be a drive through event, only. Kiwanis members want everyone to be safe and they ask the public to please come and support the parade.
Line up at Bradley Park will be at 5 p.m. Judging will be at 5:30 p.m. Vehicles will be allowed to enter the park to review the floats at 6 p.m. Bradley Park is decorated for Christmas. The coloring contest is still going on at Newton County schools.
