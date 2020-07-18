Jasper will hold a watermelon social and kindergarten registration and orientation Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. for students entering kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year on the Jasper Elementary campus. Come join us as we share information about starting kindergarten at Jasper. We will be going over new guidelines, taking pictures, reading books, making crafts and eating watermelon. A small assessment will be given. Students and parents will meet the school teachers and nurse. For more information, please contact the school at 870-446-5320.
