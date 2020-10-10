Although the All-School Reunion October 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jasper Alumni Association will be awarding its annual $500 scholarship to a Jasper High School senior at the end of the 2021 school term. The same guidelines of previous years will be followed.
All interested seniors are encouraged to consult with the school counselor at the beginning of the Spring semester for more details on how to apply for the scholarship.
"The Alumni Association is happy to be able to furnish this scholarship to further the education of one of our deserving graduates," it said in the announcement.
