Espn Daniels, an 8th grader at Jasper High School, accepted a challenge from Jasper Head Start. This challenge was to collect at least 100 cans for the local food bank. To his amazement, he collected over 340 items (214 of it being can food), numerous plastic/paper bags and a total of $50 in monetary donations. His goal of 100 cans quickly changed twice because of his generous family, friends, church and neighbors! He said this is something he wants to do possibly every year! He delivered his food items Dec. 9, to the Newton County Christian Food Room, located in Jasper AR. He wants everyone to know that they accept donations any time of year at 504 Court St., and any monetary donation can be sent to P. O. Box 252, Jasper AR 72641.
