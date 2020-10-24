The National Association for Gifted Children (NAGC) Javits-Frasier Scholars Program recognizes passionate, innovative educators who work in districts that serve students from low-income and minority populations that are historically underrepresented in gifted education.
The NAGC announced that Kristen Motley, an educator from Omaha Schools, was selected for the program along with 17 other applicants from across the country.
The Javits-Frasier Scholars will network with and learn from leaders in the field of gifted education during the reimagined Virtual NAGC 67th Annual Convention Nov. 12-17.
“These scholars are often working within a system that provides little time to keep up with the latest
research, and the Javits-Frasier program gives them a unique opportunity to gather insight and strategies that will enhance their skills and knowledge,” said Jonathan Plucker, NAGC Board President. “Most important, the Javits-Frasier Scholars are critical to increasing equity in access and quality of service for gifted and talented children in our schools.”
According to federally-funded research, students who are living in poverty, are learning English as a second language, and are from racial and ethnic minority groups are 250% less likely to be identified for, and served in gifted programs, even when they perform at a comparable level to children in the program.
Motley states, “When I learned that I was selected to receive the Javits/Frasier Scholarship, I was thrilled. This program will make a huge difference in my career to help me better serve the gifted students at my school. I cannot wait to be a student myself and learn more about gifted education.”
