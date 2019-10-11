JOE MULLINS & THE RADIO RAMBLERS bring their popular and growing brand of Bluegrass and Gospel music to Beacon Park on Saturday, Oct. 12th. Lead by banjo playing Bluegrass veteran Joe Mullins, the band includes a plethora of instrumental and vocal talent with Jason Barie on fiddle, Mike Terry on mandolin and vocals, Adam McIntosh on guitar and vocals, and Randy Barnes on upright bass and vocals. They are true industry and fan favorites, having garnered multiple International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and SPBGMA (4) Awards, including the 2019 IBMA Award for Entertainers of the Year and Collaborative Recording for "The Guitar Song, as well as the 2018 IBMA Award for “Song Of The Year” (“If I’d Have Wrote That Song”). Having gained the reputation as a band who always chooses great songs for their projects, the recognizable sound of Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, with their rich vocals, have exceeded that reputation delivering another collection of wonderfully well-written songs arranged and recorded in their own style on their latest album, For The Record for Billy Blue Records. With regular appearances on the Grand Ole Opry and a recent visit to the UK to their credit, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers are winning over audiences around the world.
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, IBMA’s Entertainer of the Year to perform at Beacon Park
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Anna Faith Berry, Sophie Grace Berry
- California is ruining everything
- Authorities say Oct. 2 shooting was self-defense
- Vernon Lee Martin
- Wednesday night shooting outside Equity Bank downtown investigated
- Mike Ramsey
- Harvey Williams
- Sandra Roberts
- JD Villines
- Buffalo National River Discovery Center in old junior high?
Images
Videos
Commented
- CFO says recreation center is designed for the long haul (4)
- More arguments over $18 fee; hearing doesn’t ID bond holders (3)
- Rec center promises something for everyone (2)
- Final arguments for, against rec center (2)
- Goblins Beat Morrilton (1)
- Rental permit law still homeless (1)
- Harrison Police log Oct. 6, 2019 (1)
- Mayor promises another veto (1)
- Mayor wouldn’t recognize council meeting (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.