10.11-WEB- Bluegrass in Beacon Park.jpg

Contributed Photo

Beacon Park will host Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers on Saturday, Oct. 12th at 2 p.m. and admission tot he concert is courtesy of the Beacon Park and local sponosrs. Beacon Park is located 6238 Sand Flat Road, Harrison.

JOE MULLINS & THE RADIO RAMBLERS bring their popular and growing brand of Bluegrass and Gospel music to Beacon Park on Saturday, Oct. 12th. Lead by banjo playing Bluegrass veteran Joe Mullins, the band includes a plethora of instrumental and vocal talent with Jason Barie on fiddle, Mike Terry on mandolin and vocals, Adam McIntosh on guitar and vocals, and Randy Barnes on upright bass and vocals. They are true industry and fan favorites, having garnered multiple International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and SPBGMA (4) Awards, including the 2019 IBMA Award for Entertainers of the Year and Collaborative Recording for "The Guitar Song, as well as the 2018 IBMA Award for “Song Of The Year” (“If I’d Have Wrote That Song”). Having gained the reputation as a band who always chooses great songs for their projects, the recognizable sound of Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, with their rich vocals, have exceeded that reputation delivering another collection of wonderfully well-written songs arranged and recorded in their own style on their latest album, For The Record for Billy Blue Records. With regular appearances on the Grand Ole Opry and a recent visit to the UK to their credit, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers are winning over audiences around the world.

