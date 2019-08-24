August 8, 2019--The Friends of the Berryville Library began a Community Spirit
Award which was named after Carla Youngblood, a long time retired employee of
the library, who demonstrated many acts of kindness which bettered the
community throughout her tenure.
Most recently, the Friends of the Berryville Library recognized Joe Scott from the
Berryville Community Center, for his silent gifts of time, love, and caring for our
community. Joe has helped the library with the Summer Outdoor Movie series
and is instrumental in helping with activities such as the year end Summer Space
Jam party which was held on the lawn of the Community Center. Joe Scott also
serves on the Berryville Library advisory board as well as being the board
representative on the new library building project. The award was presented to
Scott at the recent Friends of the Library first annual Chicken Hop where many
community members, board members and Friends of the Library were on hand to
congratulate him.
According to Friends of the Library president, Ann Richardson, “Joe continually
gives of himself to make this community an even better place to live and this is a
small token of our gratitude to recognize him in this way. “His enthusiasm and
love for the library and this community makes him a perfect recipient for this
quarter’s award; Richardson added.
Joe Scott’s name will appear on the perpetual plaque which hangs prominently
at the Berryville Public Library.
Along with a certificate, the Friends of the Library made a $50 donation to the
non profit of his choice. Joe chose the Berryville Public Library Building Fund.
For more information on becoming a Friend of the Berryville Library or to donate
to the Berryville Library Building Fund to build a bigger and better library, contact
(870) 423-2323 or stop by the library at 104 Spring Street, Berryville, AR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.