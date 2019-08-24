Berryville Library Awards

Contributed Photo

Pictured L to Right: Mary Knight, Friends of the Library board member, Joe

Scott, the current recipients of the Carla Youngblood community Spirit Award,

and Friends of the Berryville Library president, Ann Richardson.

August 8, 2019--The Friends of the Berryville Library began a Community Spirit

Award which was named after Carla Youngblood, a long time retired employee of

the library, who demonstrated many acts of kindness which bettered the

community throughout her tenure.

Most recently, the Friends of the Berryville Library recognized Joe Scott from the

Berryville Community Center, for his silent gifts of time, love, and caring for our

community. Joe has helped the library with the Summer Outdoor Movie series

and is instrumental in helping with activities such as the year end Summer Space

Jam party which was held on the lawn of the Community Center. Joe Scott also

serves on the Berryville Library advisory board as well as being the board

representative on the new library building project. The award was presented to

Scott at the recent Friends of the Library first annual Chicken Hop where many

community members, board members and Friends of the Library were on hand to

congratulate him.

According to Friends of the Library president, Ann Richardson, “Joe continually

gives of himself to make this community an even better place to live and this is a

small token of our gratitude to recognize him in this way. “His enthusiasm and

love for the library and this community makes him a perfect recipient for this

quarter’s award; Richardson added.

Joe Scott’s name will appear on the perpetual plaque which hangs prominently

at the Berryville Public Library.

Along with a certificate, the Friends of the Library made a $50 donation to the

non profit of his choice. Joe chose the Berryville Public Library Building Fund.

For more information on becoming a Friend of the Berryville Library or to donate

to the Berryville Library Building Fund to build a bigger and better library, contact

(870) 423-2323 or stop by the library at 104 Spring Street, Berryville, AR.

