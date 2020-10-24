Beginning in 2021, the John Bishop Memorial Scholarship will go to a member of the junior class at Berryville High School and include mentoring and college preparation services in addition to the $4,000 renewable scholarship to a 4-year college or university.
Since its inception in 2009, the John Bishop Memorial Scholarship has traditionally been awarded to a graduating senior who has demonstrated a strong commitment to their community, ambitious goals for their future and purposeful perseverance, all of which characterized the late John Bishop, Berryville Class of 1993. The recent changes to the scholarship are the result of a year-long review of the scholarship’s impact and emerging needs of students that the scholarship is uniquely suited to help address.
“While we have been honored by the achievements that Bishop scholars have accomplished, we know that success in college requires more than just financial assistance,” says Sara Bishop, the widow of the late John Bishop and head of the scholarship committee. “It requires leveraging test scores and applications to increase financial aid, it requires a supportive network of mentors that you can lean on, and in today’s job market, it requires knowing professionals in your desired field to help secure internships and future employment.” By moving the scholarship to a junior class recipient, the committee aims to provide strategic support to the college application and financial aid process, and connect scholars to a broad network of mentors, including former scholarship recipients, academic advisors and professionals working in diverse range of fields across the country.
“We are looking forward to the wonderful outcome this will have on students at Berryville,” says Berryville High School counselors Paige Edwards and Mattie McClenny. “This scholarship can be the pivotal point in the student’s career. With the new rules, the student will get more one-on-one personal contact with the provider that will help them grow in the areas of life skills and decision-making."
Applications were released Oct. 15, 2020 and are due back on Feb. 1, 2021. Interviews will be conducted in April, and the finalist will be announced at the end of the school year.
“This scholarship’s new mentorship component is groundbreaking in its support for the scholarship winner,” said Janell Robertson, executive director of Carroll County Community Foundation. “The personalized investment and networking opportunities will go a long way to make their college years even more successful.”
For more information about the scholarship and how to apply, please contact Janell Robertson at carrollcounty@arcf.org .
