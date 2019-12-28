John Blizzard of Diamond City is about to celebrate his 100th birthday on Dec. 29. He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Dec. 29, 1919, back when a new Model T cost less than $400.
John served in the Army during World War II as a part of the “Mechanized Cavalry”. His duties included driving a “6 by 6” all wheel drive transport vehicle which was not designed for John’s 5’4” stature. He jokes that he used to have to put his helmet behind his back in order to reach the pedals.
Sometime after the end of the war, John went to work for the FAA as an air traffic controller. He retired in 1975 after 33 years of service moving to Diamond City to retire and continue to pursue his love of golf. He started playing right out of high school and has enjoyed the game ever since. He can boast that he has had 5 holes in one – 2 of which were at the Diamond Hills Country Club.
John’s three children, John of Wildwood, Missouri, Janet of Crestview, Florida, and Richard of Santa Teresa, New Mexico along with their spouses, will be helping him celebrate this milestone birthday. Also planning to visit are two of his Grandchildren and four of his Great Grandchildren.
A celebration will be held at Katie’s Cafe in Diamond City Saturday, Dec. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and wish John a happy birthday.
