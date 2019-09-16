he John Ross Ministry Building, located on the campus of the Baptist Ranch in Harrison, will officially open with a dedication ceremony Sept. 10.
The 7,000 square foot, two story building, that broke ground earlier this year, will house Ranch administration offices, a conference room; a large arena room overlooking the Ranch riding arena; a kitchen and meeting rooms. The Baptist Ranch is a ministry of Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries.
Three guest suites will provide lodging arrangements for volunteers, guests and others. Each of the three suites will house up to six guests. Additional showers will be utilized for overflow guests and volunteers.
Guest lodging has not been available at the Ranch since a 2015 tornado heavily damaged every building on campus, and destroyed Independence Hall, often utilized by volunteers. Appropriate family members of Ranch residents will be invited to utilize the guest suites and join the residents in our “Connected Care” culture for a few days at a time in order to develop healthy relationships.
The building is named in honor of John Ross, director of special projects for Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries. Ross joined the staff in 1984, making him a pillar of the 125-year-old agency.
The event will begin with a 1:15 p.m. dedication program. Other events will feature comments from agency donors, as well as a ribbon-cutting featuring community leaders and friends. Members of the Ross family will also speak at the event. Tours will follow.
For more information, or to schedule an interview, please contact Stella Prather, director of communications, 501-376-4791, ext. 5168, 501-529-5968, or email sprather@arkansasfamilies.org. The Baptist Ranch is located at 5742 Boys Ranch Dr., Harrison, Ark. 72601.
About Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries
The 125-year-old agency is a 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, which has been caring for children and families in crisis since 1894. Last year, the agency impacted the lives of about 275 children, teens and single mothers that lived at six locations. CONNECTED Foster homes provided care for more than 75 children last year. Many of these residents come into care from situations of severe abuse, abandonment or neglect. In addition, more than 2,200 counseling sessions were provided to individuals, couples and families around. To learn more, go to arkansasfamilies.org.
