Tony Jones of Harrison and Melanie Jones of Flippin announce the engagement and approaching marriage fo their daughter, Madison Grace Jones to Harley Mason James Sisco. Harley is the son of Mark and Shelia Sisco of Harrison.
The bride is the granddaughter of Joe and Jannett Swafford and David and Nadean Raney of Harrison. She is a graduate of Harrison High School and is employed by FedEx.
The groom is the grandson of the late Anna-Louise and F.L. Newman of Harrison and Jim and Judy Sisco of Defiance, Ohio. He is a graduate of Bergman High School and is employed by the City of Harrison Water Department.
The wedding is planned for Saturday, September 7 at 2 p.m. and will take place at Hopewell Baptist Church, 7135 Hopewell Road in Harrison.
