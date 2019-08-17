Julian Hunt, son of Ray and Beth Baker, has been awarded Arkansas Tech’s Board of Trustees Scholarship and will begin attending classes in the Fall. Julian graduated from Valley Springs School with honors. He has received awards in Computer Science, Digital Layout and Design and Imaging. During his years at Valley Springs, he has been a straight A student and been the recipient of the President’s Education Awards Program. He has also been recognized for excellence in Digital Communications, Creative Writing, Visual Arts and Computer Science. Julian was 1st runner up in the 2017-2018 handbook cover design. When he was not busy with the digital arts, he participated in the state archery team for two years and the national archery team for one year. The scholarship is awarded based on academic merit and achievements. Julian will receive $82,580 in scholarships and awards to further his education.
Julian Hunt receives Board of Trustees Scholarship at Arkansas Tech University
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ronald 'Ron' Roberts
- Windstream expanding in Harrison
- Juveniles crash Tuesday morning in Harrison, cited
- Charges filed in shooting of 3-year-old boy
- Bear State Bank building closing this month
- Terry Frizzell
- Tommy Stephens
- Child shot in head while walking near St. Joe
- More traffic stops, but no policy directive
- Woman hit on parking lot, sues Walmart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.