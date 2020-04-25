Due to the unprecedented turn of events affecting the class of 2020, the Junior Auxiliary of Harrison wishes to honor local graduates by awarding two one-time $250 cash scholarships. One scholarship will be awarded to a JA Crown Club member and one scholarship will be awarded at-large. The goal of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance towards continuing education.
Applicants must be a graduating 2020 Senior who resides in Boone County. Applicants may attend public, private, online, or homeschool. Recipients will be chosen based on the impact they have made in their community.
The application is available online at https://tinyurl.com/JAScholarship2020. Deadline to apply is May 20 at 2 p.m. Late applications will not be considered.
Recipients will be notified on May 22. Scholarships will be dispersed immediately.
For questions concerning this scholarship, please contact Harrison JA at harrison.ja@hotmail.com.
