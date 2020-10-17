Kaye Hudson of Flippin is one of more than 100 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Summer 2020 during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15. These graduates were recognized alongside over 800 additional students who completed their degrees in May. Hudson received a Bachelor of Arts in general studies.
