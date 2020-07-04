Summer has arrived and many families are on a break from school or work. This means that the family pets are getting more attention and play time, which they enjoy immensely. Many pets are even allowed to accompany the family during summer travels.
According to many area vets, summer also provides an opportunity for many pets to go missing, especially during the 4th of July celebrations that include fireworks. Dogs and cats often find the loud noises and flashes of light to be frightening and disorienting and they may follow their instinct to run and hide. Shelters across the country see an increase of lost pets every year around the 4th of July.
Below are some tips to help comfort your pet during the festivities and summer vacations:
Leave your pets in a familiar environment, such as a bedroom or a gated-off area that they are used to during firework displays. A favorite toy can provide comfort to a stressed animal.
A television or radio can provide some background noise to help lessen the intensity of the loud explosions of fireworks.
If you have a very high-anxiety pet, your veterinarian may prescribe medication to help them remain calm.
Beware of poison hazards. Bug sprays, citronella oil, glow sticks and other chemicals can cause serious stomach stomach problems or respiratory failure if ingested.
Always make sure that your pet has your contact information written or on a tag on their collar if they are not microchipped.
Make sure your pet has access to shade or air conditioning in extreme heat. NEVER leave your pet in a vehicle if the outside temperature is over 70 degrees outside.
When walking your pet, take a moment and place your hand on the sidewalk. If the surface is too hot for your hand, it is too hot for your pet’s feet.
As you fire up the grill, your pet will usually notice the smell of food and come running. Try to resist those big eyes and avoid giving your pet table scraps. Cooked bones can splinter and cause serious health issues and table scraps often lead to tummy aches.
Make sure that your pet receives proper flea and tick prevention, especially if they are traveling with you.
If you plan on taking your pet on a flight, check with the airline’s policy before making your reservation. Your veterinarian may also have some useful advice when it comes to pets and flying.
