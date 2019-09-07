Come out to the Celebration in the Sky on Friday and Saturday, September 7 and 8 to enjoy the 24th Annula Balloon Festival and State Championship Race. There will be activities for all ages, including an air show ‘Fly-In’ from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in honor of 2018 Harrison Graduate, Pilot Kendall Fowler.
Kendall’s first flight was when he was 4 months old. The older he got, the more he became interested in flying. Every year, he and his Dad would go to Oshkosh Air Adventure in Wisconsin, a trip he always looked forward to. He not only was interested in flying but all things outdoors; fishing, hiking, kayaking and dirt biking to name a few. Kendall graduated from Harrison High School in 2018 and was attending North Arkansas College at the time of his accident. Kendall was/is planning on pursuing a degree in aviation and his goal was/is to become a commercial airline pilot.
On Oct. 30, 2018, at the age of 19, Kendall passed his check ride and filled his dream of becoming a pilot. One month later, he had a traumatic spinal cord injury from a fall through a roof. This accident left him paralyzed from the chest down. He spent 3 weeks at the trauma center in Springfield, Mo. where he was placed on a ventilator. He then was transferred to a rehabilitation center in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center. He spent 5 months at this facility and will return on Nov. 11 to continue his rehabilitation.
Kendall is determined to keep working hard to get back to doing all the things that he loves.
Harrison High School FBLA students are partnering with Judy McCutcheon and the Boone County Airport. They will be taking donations for Kendall and his family. Donation jars will be placed around the festival. Also, numerous paper airplane contests will be held for a one dollar donation. A good way for students to donate would be to see the tables hosted by FBLA students during lunch periods at the high school on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before the main event. You won’t want to miss this amazing event!
Harrison High School FBLA is challenging each business to show support by donating $100 by Saturday at the close of business. If any business would like to challenge a competitor that would be fun. The donation can be dropped off at the front office of the high school or email Debbie Martin dmartin@hps.k12.ar.us, for a FBLA member to pick it up. Donations can be mailed to HHS-FBLA Pilot Fowler; 925 Goblin Drive; Harrison, Ark. 72601. Thank you for being a loving, uplifting and supporting community.
