The Harrison Kiwanis Club held the Sept. 21 meeting at the Western Sizzlin with Joel Wells as our guest speaker. The president of the club, Kevin Smith, brought the meeting to order with a song, Pledge of Allegiance and prayer. Members then reported on their happy memories from the past week. Three new members introduced themselves. We love new members.
Joel Wells, head football coach of the Goblins, was the guest speaker and gave an update on the Harrison football program. Coach explained the new things required this year due to the virus, and gave an update on the teams as they moved through practice and now the season. We were uplifted by the praise Coach Wells placed on his players and coaches.
