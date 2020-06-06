Landscaping with Ozark Native Plants with Eric FuselierEric Fuselier has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Boone County Library. The event is presented by the Buffalo River Partners.
Eric Fuselier’s talk on local plant species will once again be postponed due to the continued need to limit large gatherings. The new date for this event is Tuesday, Sept. 22. We look forward to the time we may all come together to share in learning, however for the sake of everyone’s health and safety we will wait. Please check our calendar at, https://bnrpartners.org/calendar for updated information on our events.
For more than a decade, Eric Fuselier has been studying the practical uses of the native plants found growing wild in the Ozarks. Eric’s passion for native plants began as an avid hiker and backpacker, and he was eventually able to put the knowledge he gained on the trail to use in a more professional capacity while working as an environmental scientist for Crafton Tull. In his work, Eric helps civil engineers and landscape architects to select native plant species for the rain gardens, bioswales, and detention ponds they design for projects in Arkansas. Eric is currently serving as the vice president of the Arkansas Native Plant Society, and as the president of the AR Native Plant Society’s Ozark Chapter. Eric is also the president and founding member of the Ozark Chapter of Wild Ones, an organization dedicated to promoting environmentally sound landscaping practices to preserve biodiversity through the preservation, restoration and establishment of native plant communities.
