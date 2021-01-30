1st grade all A’s

Kennah Bollinger

Laney Brakefield

Chance Collins

Adam Combs

Taylor Langston

Jason Sawyer

John Lucas Wagner

1st grade all A’s and B’s

Evelyn Archer

Scarlet Barber

Catlyn Boyungs

Kynlee Godbehere

Keith Greenhaw

Madelyn Peerce

Levi Rogers

Evelynn Sands

2nd grade all A’s

Colton Campbell

Kaydence Richardson

Isaac Smith

Hayden Underwood

2nd grade all A’s and B’s

Gabriel Bollinger

Enma Gomez

Jacob Inman

Eminence Jenkins

Brian McCoy

Payton Satterlee

Parker Wyly

3rd grade All A’s

Alexis Dean

Braxton Godbehere

3rd grade all A’s and B’s

Rilee Davidson

Tristan Elijah

Matthew Grinder

Dayton Leedom

Devyn McCleary

Bennett Popejoy

Gabe Sale

Destiny Turner

4th grade all A’s

Carly Austin

Grayden Colllins

Laney Daniel

Madalynn Rayner

Amelia Schaum

Corbin Solis

Chloe Wall

4th grade all A’s and B’s

Collin Boyungs

Karissa Henry

Charlee Underwood

5th grade all A’s

Isaak Farmer

Jacob Francis

Tucker Middleton

5th grade all A’s and B’s

Elizabeth Harmon

Samantha King

6th grade all A’s

Elizabeth Archer

Dylan Franco

Sofia Macedo-Cruz

6th grade all A’s and B’s

Kasey Beard

Kaidyn Beckham

Austin Cordova

Michael Haines

Marlie Lane

Owen Luneau

Gracie Popejoy

Kendra Wagner

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.