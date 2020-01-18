All A’s
1st grade: none
2nd grade: Mila Bagwell, Alexis Dean, Braxton Godbehere, Dayton Leedom
3rd grade: Collin Boyungs, Laney Daniel
4th grade: Violet Abraham
5th grade: Elizabeth Archer, Sofiah Macedo-Cruz
6th grade: Coda Lemon, Victoria Macedo
A’s and B’s
1st grade: Enma Gomez, Emi Jenkins, Gabriel Rhodes, Kaydence Richardson, Payton Satterlee, Isaac Smith, Cruz Thompson
2nd grade: Devyn McCleary, Reese Schultz, Hayden Selby, Destiny Turner
3rd grade: Carly Austin, Desiree Biller, Easton Hardman, Karissa Henry, Madalynn Rayner, Amelia Schaum, Corban Solis
4th grade: Christopher Bergan, Kaylynn Dyer, Isaak Farmer, Jacob Francis, Dallas Leedom, Tucker Middleton
5th grade: Autumn Clayton, Austin Cordova, Rachel Hersh, Owen Luneau
6th grade: Morgan Breger, Will Grozis, Quintin Gustafson, Hanna Hall, Natalie Harmon, Khloe Pena, Carter Rogers, Haley Rogers, RaeAnn Yancey
