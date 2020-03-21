All A’s
1st grade: none
2nd grade: Mila Bagwell, Alexis Dean, Braxton Godbehere and Devyn McCleary
3rd grade: Collin Boyungs and Madalynn Rayner
4th grade: Violet Abraham and Isaak Farmer
5th grade: Elizabeth Archer and Sofiah Macedo-Cruz
6th grade: Morgan Breger, Coda Lemon, Victoria Macedo and Carter Rogers
A’s & B’s
1st grade: Colton Campbell, Dominic Franquiz, Enma Gomez, Jacob Inman, Emi Jenkins, Gabriel Rhodes, Kaydence Richardson, Payton Satterlee, Isaac Smith, Cruz Thompson and Hayden Underwood
2nd grade: Rilee Davidson, David Dawson, Kohner Frank, Dayton Leedom, Reese Schultz, Hayden Selby and Destiny Turner
3rd grade: Carly Austin, Laney Daniel, Easton Hardman, Gabriella Nelson and Amelia Schaum
4th grade: Christopher Bergan, Gage Campbell, Jacob Francis, Samantha King, Izaac Kopurtas, Dallas Leedom, Cole McQuary and Tucker Middleton
5th grade: Austin Cordova and Owen Luneau
6th grade: Johnathan Blunk, Jenna Criner, Kieya Egger, Quintin Gustafson, Hanna Hall, Emilee Hampton, Natalie Harmon, Cheyenne Hurst, Hayden Nalley and Khloe Pena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.