11.9-WEB- Lead Hill Homecoming Maids.jpg

The 2019 Lead Hill Homecoming Court includes (front, from left) Morgan Light, Senior Maid; Brittany Reed, Senior Maid; Preslie Campbell, Senior Maid and Patience Lane, Senior Maid (2nd row)Kylie Pena, Sophomore Maid; Cassie Hall, Junior Maid and Faith Schultz, Junior Maid (3rd row) Cameron Berlin, Sophomore Maid and Destiny Davis, Sophomore Maid (4th row) Amelia Fulton, Freshman Maid and Malia Peerce, Freshman Maid (Not pictured) Donna Davis, Junior Maid.

