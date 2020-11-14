All "A's" 1st Grade
Laney Brakefield
Adam Combs
Jason Sawyer
John Lucas Wagner
2nd Grade
Colton Campbell
Kaydence Richardson
Payton Satterlee
Isaac Smith
3rd Grade
Bennett Popejoy
4th Grade
Carly Austin
Grayden Collins
Madalynn Rayner
Riley Sands
Amelia Schaum
5th Grade
Isaak Farmer
Jacob Francis
Samantha King
Tucker Middleton
6th Grade
Elizabeth Archer
Dylan Franco
Sofiah Macedo-Cruz
A's and B's 1st Grade
Evelyn Archer
Chance Collines
Brentley Turner
Lexi Whiteley
Scarlet Barber
Catlyn Boyungs
Candon Evans
Kynlee Godbehere
Keith Greenhaw
Taylor Langston
Madelyn Peerce
Levi Rogers
Isaiah Worley
Evelynn Sands
2nd Grade
Emma Gomez
Jacob Inman
Eminence Jenkins
Brian McCoy
Hayden Underwood
Parker Wyly
3rd Grade
Ivy Collins
Caleb Cox
Rilee Davidson
Alexis Dean
Braxton Godbehere
Matthew Grinder
Dustin Hurst
Emma Luneau
Gabriel sale
Destiny Turner
Joseph Woolwine
4th Grade
Cassidy Bishop
Laney Daniel
Kyley Nalley
Gabriella Nelson
Corban Solis
Collin Boyungs
5th Grade
Dallon Hanna
Jenna Pokrinchak
6th Grade
Kasey Beard
Austin Cordova
Tyler Franco
Marlie Lane
Owen Luneau
Alexis Moore
Gracie Popejoy
Kendra Wagner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.