I had a good time with daughter Darlene and Dorothy Leelman at Katie and Adrain’s Lakeside Resort, with Blue Grass Music featuring “Crooked Creek”, a good food and a beautiful evening under the stars overlooking the lake. Labor Day will be their next event. Always a good time.
Park Pickin’s Flea Market takes place next Saturday Aug 3 at the Lead Hill City Park hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. A 10X10 spot is $5. Questions? Call Mary Farmer, 870-436-7388
The 79th Clay and Neva Brown Family Reunion hosted by Carl and Nancy Brown took place at Lead Hill on July 6. Approximately ninety attendees representing all ten of the Brown children. Besides local attendees and guests, others came from Texas, Florida, Connecticut, Maryland, Missouri and Arkansas.
Happy Birthday to Fred Gardner.
Happy Anniversary to John and Carolyn Davis celebrating their 48th in Waco, Texas and the Magnolia Market Silos. The couple appreciates their friends and family for the wonderful memories and comments on line.
Mark and Debbie Blount celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary with family and friends at the Lead Hill Baptist Church. There was good food, good music and wonderful fellowship. Folks came from as far as Florida.
The Broken Vessels Resale Shop at 104 Highway 14, Lead Hill, is holding a Back to School Free Days on clothing, socks and underwear while they last. August 2nd 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday the 3rd, 8a.m. to 2pm. The shop will be closed July 31 and August 1st to set up for this event. They are taking donations of gently used clean clothing Pre K to 12th grade. Please call 870-577-0373 or drop off at the shop. Monetary donations will be used to purchase new socks and underwear.
Lead Hill Fire Department is in need of Firefighters. If you are interested, please call Fire Chief Herb O’Brian at 870-715-5696
Lead Hill School District welcomes Tami Richey as Superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year. Mrs. Richey has an Associate of Arts degree from North Arkansas Community College, a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from School of the Ozarks, a Master of Science in Education from Southwest Baptist University, and most recently will graduate in May with an Educational Specialist in Superintendency from Arkansas State University. She is finishing her 31st year in education. The first 14 years were at Lead Hill teaching mostly fifth and sixth grades and finishing with a year as the school counselor. The last 17 she has served at Bergman beginning as the elementary counselor for nine years, the district testing/curriculum coordinator for four, and the last four as the high school principal. Within that time she was asked to start a volleyball program were she coached for six years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.