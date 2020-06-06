Fourth nine weeks
All A’s
Second Grade
Mila Bagwell, Alexis Dean, Braxton Godbehere and Devyn McCleary.
Third Grade
Carly Austin, Collin Boyungs, Laney Daniel, Karissa Henry, Madalynn Rayner, Amelia Schaum and Taylor Wagner.
Fourth Grade
Isaak Farmer, Jacob Francis, Cole McQuary, and Tucker Middleton.
Fifth Grade
Elizabeth Archer, Austin Cordova, Owen Luneau, Sofiah Macedo-Cruz and Kendra Wagner.
Sixth Grade
Mikaela Blankenship, Zane Breger, Jenna Criner, Nicholas Finley, Will Grozis, Jason Hall, Natalie Harmon, Cheyenne Hurst, Coda Lemon, Victoria Macedo, Hayden Nalley, Khloe Pena, Carter Rogers and Rebecca Walker.
A’s and B’s
First Grade
Colton Campbell, Dominic Franquiz, Enma Gomez, Jacob Inman, Emi Jenkins, Gabriel Rhodes, Kaydence Richardson, Payton Satterlee, Isaac Smith, Cruz Thompson and Hayden Underwood.
Second Grade
Caleb Cox, Rilee Davidson, David Dawson, Kohner Frank, Dayton Leedom, Reese Schultz, Hayden Selby and Destiny Turner.
Third Grade
Desiree Biller, Grayden Collins, Easton Hardman, Paisley Jenkins, Kyley Nalley and Gabriella Nelson.
Fourth Grade
Hazel Barber, Christopher Bergan, Gage Campbell, Colton Cross, Aiden Goolsby, Elizabeth Harmon, Samantha King, Izaac Kopurtas, Dallas Leedom and Jenna Pokrinchak.
Fifth Grade
Autumn Clayton and Derek Sedlak.
Sixth Grade
Johnathan Blunk, Morgan Breger and Kieya Egger.
