Lead Hill student Lena Uber has been recognized by her instructors, peers and the members of the Lead Hill Sr. Band and Choir to receive the Governor’s Award for Musical Excellence. She has demonstrated the following in excellence and quality: Musicianship, Teamwork, Dedication, Character, and Attitude. She has represented herself, peers, Lead Hill Schools, community, and the State of Arkansas in the highest esteem.
