The Friends of the Boone County Library are celebrating National Friends of the Library Week Oct. 18 through 24. There will be a table set up to encourage the residents of Boone County to become members of the Friends group. Residents can sign up for library cards, borrow books and other materials, attend programs at the library, volunteer, donate and speak out about the library.

