November kicks off our Food for Fines Program! During November and December, library patrons can bring in non-perishable food item donations as payment for their overdue library fines. Overdue fines will be waived with the donation of non-perishable food, hygiene and baby items. Items should be clean, not expired, unopened and foods need to be in boxes, jars, or cans.
Please make sure to give your donation items to a library clerk to ensure you receive proper credit to your account. Credit can only be deducted from overdue fines. Items collected during Food for Fines items will be donated to area food pantries to help those in need. Items can be donated without fines as well.
Each item donated covers up to a dollar of overdue fines. For example, one donated item covers fines from $0.01 to $1.00, two items covers fines from $1.01 to $2.00, and so on. All patrons who donate items to Food for Fines, regardless of fines, will be entered into a prize drawing. With your donations to our Food for Fines program, we can help feed those in our community who may be struggling.
We continue to offer multiple options for patrons visiting inside the library or our drive through. The library’s doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The library will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, in addition to Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 26 and 27 for Thanksgiving.
For contact-free pick up, patrons can use our drive-through option. Call 870-741-5913 or go online (boonecountylibrary.org) to reserve up to four items for pick up. Drive-through service is available Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You have a few days left to see the Harrison Art League’s fall show on display on the mezzanine.
The show features a variety of original local artwork, including photography, paintings, drawings, sculptures and mixed media pieces. Many of the pieces are available for sale by contacting the artist, so it is a great opportunity to support our local artist. The show will be up until Thursday, Nov. 12.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not required to wear masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed during November. A limited number of
computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Programs
On Monday, Nov. 9, the Children’s Department will be in the library parking lot for a STEM activity. They will be using pine cones to measure humidity in this fun fall activity. Join them any time between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to participate. Masks and social distancing are recommended Storytime will not be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, as the library will be closed for Veterans Day. Children are invited to join us online for this week’s “Time for Adventure” on Thursday, Nov. 12. Each Thursday, our library team will be traveling to a new mystery location in the community to bring you a fun story and activity. The stories will be posted to the
Children’s Department Facebook page at 10 a.m. every Thursday. The Children’s Department will be hosting a special Library Election through Nov.13 for kids to cast their votes. Use our special ballot box to vote for cats or dog, and your favorite cat or dog book character. Children who vote in the election will receive a sticker and a special craft kit to take home. Check out the Children’s Department Facebook page for instructions to vote
online as well.
During November, there will also be a drawing for kids ages 0-12 to win an Advent calendar basket donated by Kay Fulton. The basket includes 24 wrapped children’s books, so the winner can unwrap one book a day until Christmas. To enter the drawing, stop by and drop your name in the box for the drawing on Nov. 25. One entry per child per week, please.
Adult Programs
Our adult Take-and-Make craft project for November includes supplies and instructions for making origami animals. Nov. 11 is Origami Day in Japan where the paper crane has become a symbol of peace. Celebrate origami by picking up your craft kit to make several different origami animals. The kits will be available on a first-come basis while supplies last. Ask at the front desk or drive-through for your take-and-make craft kit.
Adults are invited to participate in our November Puzzles for Prizes. This month’s puzzle features a Thanksgiving-themed crossword puzzle. Puzzles are available at the library’s front desk or can be requested via email at outreach@boonecountylibrary.org. Completed entries must be turned in by Nov. 30 to be included in the monthly prize drawing.
