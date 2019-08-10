Your librarians were busy handing out free books and snow cones last Saturday, August 3. There was such a great turn out of families at this year's "Police and Kids" event. We appreciate each one of you, and enjoyed the opportunity to serve you that day.
Tuesday, August 13 at 5:30 p.m. we are having a game night with The Rogue's Den of Harrison. Come watch or play a game of "Betrayal at Baldur's Gate." This is but one of the many games that The Rogue's Den offers for play in their store. For players age 13 and up.
Thursday, August 15 at 5:30 p.m. will be "Resume Building." Looking to apply for a job? Want to update your resume? Have a librarian show you how! We will be using EBSCO Learning Express' "Job and Career Accelerator" from the library's homepage. Limited tablets will be available for hands-on demonstration. We ask you to please try and bring your phone, tablet, or laptop.
Story Time is for ages three to five years and occurs on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Toddle Time is for ages birth to three years and occurs on Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Thank you for your patronage. We always look forward to serving you.
