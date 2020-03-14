St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, and it is a great time to explore Irish traditions. Approximately 15% of Arkansans claim Irish or Scotch-Irish ancestry. Our Genealogy Department is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and our staff would be happy to help you learn about local history and your ancestry. Also, check out our display cases this month for Irish-themed books with everything from Celtic history to cookbooks and fiction set in Ireland.
Children’s Programs
On Tuesday, March 17, the Children’s Department will be doing a fun STEM activity where they create rainbows that walk! Join us at 4 p.m. for this fun St. Patrick’s Day activity.
On Wednesday, March 18, the young adults (ages 12-18) will be making coasters and place mats by fusing plastic bags. Bring your own plastic bags to repurpose or use the ones we provide.
It’s March Madness in the Children’s Department! We will have 16 of the most circulated books of 2019 displayed on the mezzanine window. Stop by to cast your vote for the books you want to see move on to the next level. We will draw a name from the voters each week for a free book. The Young Adult books will take place on our Instagram account at bclibraryteens.kids.
For the little ones, Story Time and Toddle Time with Miss Irene will be held on March 18 and 19. Story Time for ages 3-5 years is held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., while Toddle Time for ages 0-3 years is held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Both programs include a story, activity and a craft project.
Adult Programs
Our Noon Book Club group will meet on Wednesday, March 18, to discuss Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan.
On Thursday, March 19, we will have our monthly paint night. Join us at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate spring by painting an image of a bird house. Painting it limited to 24 patrons, so get here when the doors open at 5:15 p.m. to claim your spot.
If you are feeling lucky, you can submit your logo design work for the Friends of the Library’s logo contest. It has been extended to August 7. Submit your logo design to manhattandejournett@yahoo.com or bring it by the Boone County Library. All decisions of the board are final and entries become property of the Friends of the Library. Prizes include a Kindle Fire with case, $35 gift certificate to FOL book sale and $20 cash award for the top designs in the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.