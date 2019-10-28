oday, Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Ozark Highlands Trail Association will have
a “Hiking Leadership Workshop.” Robert Cross will be presenting. This program is free to the public and
no sign-up is necessary. Agenda for the workshop includes topics such as: Leave No Trace, Accident
Scene Management, and Individual Hiker’s Equipment. Robert Cross has a M.S. in Chemical Engineering,
is a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), and has also served a number of years in the
United States Air Force. Mr. Cross’s outdoor activities have included many years of skiing and hiking.
During the summer months of 1993 to 2014 he led hikes for AMC’s Cold River Camp in New Hampshire’s
White Mountains.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. the Children’s Department is celebrating “Cat Day.” Come learn interesting facts about cats! We will also have different fun activities to do in honor of Cat Day.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. is an adult Canvas Pumpkin Painting Class. All materials are provided.
Seating is available for 24 persons. This is a first-come first-serve program. Children are welcome if
accompanied by an adult.
Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the Children’s Department will have a Halloween Party!
Program is open to all ages, however, games are intended for children ages 13 and younger. We will
have refreshments along with fun games to play. There will also be opportunities to win prizes and take
pictures! Dressing up is encouraged, but not required. If you are unable to attend our Halloween Party,
we hope that you might at least stop by during “Scare on the Square.” We will be passing out candy
from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or while supplies last!
Thank you, as always, for your continued patronage, and we hope to see you soon!
