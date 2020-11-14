We continue to make improvements at the Boone County Library so our facility can better serve our community. Recently, we were able to install automatic handicap door openers to the library’s front doors. With the push of a button, our doors now sweep open to allow easier access to our patrons.
During November and December, the library hosts our Food for Fines program. Library patrons can bring in non-perishable food donations as payment for their overdue library fines. Overdue fines will be waived with the donation of non-perishable food, hygiene and baby items. Items should be clean, not expired, unopened and foods need to be in boxes, jars, or cans.
Please make sure to give your donation items to a library clerk to ensure you receive proper credit to your account. Credit can only be deducted from overdue fines. Items collected during Food for Fines items will be donated to area food pantries to help those in need. Items can be donated without fines as well.
Each item donated covers up to a dollar of overdue fines. For example, one donated item covers fines from $0.01 to $1.00, two items covers fines from $1.01 to $2.00, and so on. All patrons who donate items to Food for Fines, regardless of fines, will be entered into a prize drawing. With your donations to our Food for Fines program, we can help feed those in our community who may be struggling.
We continue to offer multiple options for patrons visiting inside the library or our drive through. The library’s doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. The library will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, in addition to Nov. 26 and 27 for Thanksgiving.
For contact-free pick up, patrons can use our drive-through option. Call 870-741-5913 or go online (boonecountylibrary.org) to reserve up to four items for pick up. Drive-through service is available Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and take your temperature with contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not required to wear masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed during November. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Programs
On Monday, Nov. 16, the Children’s Department will be in the library parking lot for a Thanksgiving-themed activity. Join them any time between 2-4 p.m. to make a fun pop-up turkey card that you can share with family and friends. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Storytime will not be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Boone County Courthouse Gazebo at 10 a.m. Join us in person at the gazebo or on Facebook live. Each Thursday, our library team will be traveling to a new mystery location in the community to bring you a fun story and activity in “Time for Adventure.” This week’s adventure will be posted on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.
During November, the Children’s Department is holding a drawing for kids ages 0-12 to win an Advent calendar basket donated by Kay Fulton. The basket includes 24 wrapped children’s books, so the winner can unwrap one book a day until Christmas. To enter the drawing, stop by and drop your name in the box for the drawing on Nov. 25. One entry per child per week, please.
Adult Programs
Our adult Take-and-Make craft project for November includes supplies and instructions for making origami animals. Origami is the Japanese art of folding paper. Celebrate origami by picking up your craft kit to make several different origami animals. The kits will be available on a first-come basis while supplies last. Ask at the front desk or drive-through for your take-and-make craft kit.
Adults are invited to participate in our November Puzzles for Prizes. This month’s puzzle features a Thanksgiving-themed crossword puzzle. Puzzles are available at the library’s front desk or can be requested via email at outreach@boonecountylibrary.org. Completed entries must be turned in by Nov. 30 to be included in the monthly prize drawing.
