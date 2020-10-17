The Boone County Library wants to be your “friend!” From Oct.18-24, we celebrate National Friends of the Library Week. This year’s annual event invites you to “friend” your library as part of the celebration.
For more than 25 years, the Friends of the Boone County Library group has supported the library with honor books, programs for adults and children, building and grounds improvements, volunteer time, countless donations and more. From bookshelves to assisting with the new telescope lending program, the Friends of the Library enhance our library offerings. We are very grateful for our Boone County Library Friends! Sign up on their website at folbc.org to join or stop by their information table at the library this week to apply to be part
of helping your library grow.
Our Friends also have a large number of free books currently available at the library. Visit our reading room, just inside the library door on your right, to pick up free books anytime the library is open.
We are offering extended hours for patrons visiting inside the library and to our drive through
during October. The library’s doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The library will be closed on Saturday and Sunday during this month.
Drive-Through
Thanks to the Women’s Book Club, we will be able to keep the drive-through service as a permanent option for our patrons. The Women’s Book Club provided the equipment necessary to make the drive-through experience smooth for both our staff and patrons, including a dedicated computer and motion alert system. This allows us to provide contact-free service to the public. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through. Patrons can reserve up to four items in advance using our online system
(boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library. Drive-through service is available Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not required to wear masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in October. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Department
On Monday, Oct. 19, kids are invited to participate in a STEM activity in the library parking lot between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Supplies and instructions will be provided for children to create a fun fall lantern project. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Storytime will be held at the pavilion at the First Baptist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Join Miss Irene at in person at 10 a.m. at the pavilion or watch online on Facebook Live. Masks and social distancing are recommended if attending in person.
Join us online for this week’s “Time for Adventure” on Thursday, Oct. 22. Each Thursday, our library team will be traveling to a new mystery location in the community to bring you a fun story and activity. The stories will be posted to the Children’s Department Facebook page at 10 a.m. every Thursday.
During October, patrons who check out a new Young Adult book will be entered into a drawing. Stop by to check out our ever-growing selection of YA books!
Adult Programs
Our book clubs will be meeting at the Boone County Courthouse gazebo during October. The next book club will be on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 12 p.m. We will have a socially-distanced discussion of “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver.
Adults are also invited to participate in our October Puzzles for Prizes. This month’s puzzle features four Sudoku grids to be solved. Puzzles are available at the library’s front desk or can be requested via email at outreach@boonecountylibrary.org. Completed entries must be turned in by Oct. 31 to be included in the monthly prize drawing.
