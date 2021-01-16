Libraries are the perfect place for education, entertainment and exploration. We invite you to visit the Boone County Library and explore all that we have to offer to the community. With thousands of titles, we can help you explore your passion or learn all about a new one. We continuously add to our collection, so there is always something new for you at the library. The new year is a great time to sign up for a library card – ask the front desk to get yours!
During January, we are expanding and adjusting our hours to serve the community. The library’s doors will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Patrons can also use our drive-through for contact-free pick up of library items. Call 870-741-5913 or go online (boonecountylibrary.org) to reserve up to four items for pick up. Drive-through service is available Tuesday through Friday during regular library hours. The library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, for Martin Luther
King Jr. Day.
In lieu of the annual student art shows, the Harrison Art League will be hosting a Winter Blast art show at the library in January and February. The show will include drawings, paintings, sculpture and mixed media pieces from local artist. Funds raised from artist entry fees will go towards the Genevieve Fancher Scholarship Award given each May to a qualifying senior majoring in an art-related field. The public is invited enjoy this free show of local artwork. Artist contact information is available for those interested in purchasing pieces.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. Upon entry, a staff member will take your temperature with contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not required to wear masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed during January. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Programs
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Children’s Department will be making winter snowflakes from recycled paper rolls. Join them any time between 3-5 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room of the library to make your craft. Masks and social distancing are required.
Storytime will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the library at 10 a.m. Join us in person at the library or on Facebook live. In-person attendance will be limited to 12 people, per COVID-19 guidelines. Each Thursday, our library team will be traveling to a new mystery location in the community to bring you a fun story and activity in “Time for Adventure.” This week’s adventure will be posted to the Children’s Department’s Facebook page on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.
Adult Programs
Take-and-Make craft kits are back again this month! Stop by the library to pick up your kit and learn how to assemble a one-of-a-kind bowl or coaster using recycled magazines. Kits are available on a first-come basis while supplies last.
Our book clubs are kicking off a new year of reading, so if you have considered joining, now is a
great time to jump in! The Noon Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 12 p.m. to discuss The Essex Serpent. Book clubs will be held in the upstairs meeting room of the library. In-attendance is limited to 12 patrons. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Adults are also invited to participate in our January Puzzles for Prizes. This month’s puzzle features a few trivia questions about your local library. Answers can be found by visiting the library or exploring our website. Puzzles are available at the library’s front desk or on our website at boonecountylibrary.org. Completed entries must be turned in by Jan. 31 to be included in the monthly prize drawing.
