Welcome to the new year! Most of us are excited to bid 2020 goodbye and start fresh in 2021.
If you are looking for a new year’s resolution, we encourage you to put reading more on your list. Regular reading has many benefits, including mental stimulation, reducing stress, increasing your vocabulary, making you a better problem solver and more.
Whether you want to explore a new world in a fantasy book, solve a mystery, learn from history or get help with self-improvement, the library has a book for you. Non-fiction titles on everything from managing your money or time to healthier cooking, relationships and careers can help you achieve those new year’s goals.
The library is back open and ready to serve you in 2021. Starting Jan. 4, we are expanding and adjusting our hours to serve the community. The library’s doors will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
In addition, patrons can use our drive-through for contact-free pick up of library items. Call 870-741-5913 or go online (boonecountylibrary.org) to reserve up to four items for pick up. Drive-through service is available Tuesday through Friday during regular library hours.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and take your temperature with contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not required to wear masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed during January. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Programs
On Monday, Jan. 4, the Children’s Department will be making snowy owls from pinecones.
Join them any time between 2-4 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room of the library to make your craft. Masks and social distancing are required.
There will not be a Storytime on Jan. 6. Storytime will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Our Time for Adventure story for the week will be posted to the Boone County Library Children’s Department Facebook page at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
Adult Programs
Adults are invited to participate in our January Puzzles for Prizes. This month’s puzzle features a few trivia questions about your local library. Answers can be found by visiting the library or
exploring our website. Puzzles are available at the library’s front desk or can be requested via email at outreach@boonecountylibrary.org. Completed entries must be turned in by Jan. 31
to be included in the monthly prize drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.