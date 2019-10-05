oday is your last day to be a part of the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale! The sale ends at 3 p.m. All day long, the Bargain Room books (which are normally $1.00 apiece) will be a brown paper sack full for $3.00 a bag. All other priced books will be 1/2 off their listed price. Proceeds from this event will go towards the Boone County Library.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. is a "Vegetarian Cooking Class" for young adults. Learn to make simple, teen-friendly recipes!
Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. is "Bullet Journaling." Are you feeling stressed? Want to tackle getting your life in order? Sometimes the first step is inward reflection. Lean about the practice of bullet journaling.
Wednesday, Oct. 9 the Boone County Library will be closed all day due to construction as well as a Staff Work Day. We will re-open to the public Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. "Toddle Time" will resume.
Thursday, Oct. 10 at 3:45 p.m. come watch "Toy Story 4" with us! The movie is rated PG. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. The whole family is welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. is "Japanese Culture through Tea" with Jennifer Huffman. Jennifer is a graduate from the Urasenke Professional College of Chado in Kyoto, Japan. She will lead viewers through the cultural intricacies of Japanese tea-making.
We hope that you might be able to come see us sometime soon; we look forward to our re-visiting patrons, as well as new faces. And remember, all programs are free to the public. Thank you all for your continued patronage!
Children’s Programs
Tuesday, Oct 1 at 4 p.m.-D.I.Y. Stress Balls
Thursday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.-Vegetarian Cooking Class
Thursday, Oct 10 at 3:45 p.m. “Toy Story 4” Movie showing
Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 3:30 p.m. Read off your fines (every 10 minutes of reading counts for .10)
Thursday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. Pine Cone Critters
Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. Wheel of Fortune Games
Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. Color your own Halloween bag
Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. Cat day (come learn about cats)
Thursday Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. Halloween Party
Adult Programs
Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. “Inktober” Drawing excercise
Thursday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Evening Book Club “A Spool of Blue Thread” by Anne Tyler
Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m “Bullet Journaling”
Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. “Japanese Culture Through Tea”
Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 5:15 p.m. “Labyrinth” movie showing
Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Noon book club “Reading with Patrick” by Michelle Kuo
Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. “Hocus Pocus” Interactive Movie showing
Saturday, Oct. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. “An Intro to Observing the Night Sky”
Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. Buffalo National River Partners “History of Burial in the Ozarks”
Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Card Game Night ft. “Apples to Apples”
Saturday, Oct. 26 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hiking Leadership Workshop
Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. Autumn Pumpkin Painting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.