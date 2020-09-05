September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Boone County Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
Signing up for a library card is easy! Residents of Boone, Newton, Searcy, Carroll, Madison, and Marion counties are eligible for a free BCL library card. Additionally, those who attend school, work or own property in Boone County are also eligible. You will need a photo id and proof of address (such as a utility bill, property tax receipt, rental agreement, etc.) to sign up. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when applyingfor a library card, and the guardian must provide the documents listed above. New library card applicants during September will be entered into a drawing for a prize. All library patrons are invited to pick up a bingo card at the library to celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month. Complete a bingo row on your card and turn it in to the front desk to enter your name in a drawing.
Library Schedule
The Boone County Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in honor of Labor Day.
During September, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Tuesday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. The library will be closed both Saturday and Sunday during this month. Stay tuned for updates to our schedule.
For those who prefer, we offer contactless drive-through pick up service. Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not required to wear masks. Patrons will need to provide their own masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be
closed and no programs will take place in September. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Department
Story time will be held at the Anstaff Soccer Complex on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Join Miss Irene at 10 a.m. at soccer field number two for the fun or watch online on Facebook Live. Masks and social distancing are recommended. Our new “Time for Adventure” story time will be on Thursday, Sept. 10. Each Thursday, our library team will be traveling to a new mystery location in the community to bring you a fun story and activity. The stories will be posted to the Children’s Department Facebook page at 10 a.m. every Thursday.
Adult Programs
Take-and-Make craft kits to create your own beaded bookmarks will be available to pick up at the library during September. The kits will be available on a first-come basis while supplies last. Ask at the front desk or drive-through for your take-and-make craft project. Our book clubs will be meeting at the Boone County Courthouse gazebo during September. Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at noon for a socially-distanced discussion of The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai.
We invite you to visit your Boone County Library in-person or online in September! Let us help you sign up for a library card, find a book to read, explore your history in the Genealogy Department, share a story time with your kids or grandkids, and much more.
