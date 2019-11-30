The holiday season is now in full swing! Watch for the Boone County Library staff in the upcoming Harrison Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 2. The team will be walking in the parade and handing out treats to the community as part of the holiday celebration.
Local students will be joining us to spread good cheer during Dec. with Music on the Mezzanine. To kicking off the month, the Harrison Middle School Choir will be singing carols at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Later in the afternoon on Dec. 3, the Children’s Department will be hosting the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission at 4 p.m. Join in to learn about the different mammals we have here in Arkansas.
At 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, the evening adult program will feature book page ornaments. All supplies will be provided for you to craft ornament from an old book page for your tree.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, is “Story Time” in the Children’s Department. Miss Irene will lead children age three to five through songs and stories beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 is “Toddle Time” with Miss Irene for those ages birth to three beginning at 10 a.m.
On Thursday, Dec. 5, the Children’s Department will be showing the new short film, "How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming." There will be two showings, one at 4 p.m. and one at 4:30 p.m. Popcorn will be provided.
The Food for Fines program continues during December. Bring in non-perishable food item donations to clear your overdue library fines. Food for Fines items will be donated to area food pantries to help those in need.
Thank you to those who supported our Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale and to the wonderful volunteers that made it possible! All proceeds from the book sale go directly back into BCL to continue providing you quality resources.
