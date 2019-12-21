Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Boone County Library! The library will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas, as well as Jan. 1, so that our team can celebrate the holidays with their families.
On Dec. 26, come warm up with us after the holiday with Bingo for Books at 5:30 p.m. Bingo winners will get their choice of books and some other fun prizes. Bingo is free and open to the public, but limited to 30 patrons.
Story Time and Toddle Time with Miss Irene is cancelled for next two weeks as it falls on the holidays. Those programs will restart on Jan. 8 and 9, and we invite you to start your little ones off in 2020 with fun at the library.
Our mezzanine exhibition of World War I posters continues through the end of the year. The posters explore how the lessons and legacies of World War I continue to affect the United States today. The poster exhibition is brought to you courtesy of the Smithsonian and The United States World War I Centennial Commission.
Tuesday, Dec. 23, is the final day for our Food for Fines program. If you have overdue library fines, get those food donations in now to cover your fines! Each non-perishable food item covers up to $1 of fines. All items will be donated to area food pantries to help those in need in our community.
Our library staff is always happy to help you find your next reading adventure. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and has extended hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Thank you for allowing us to serve you in 2019!
