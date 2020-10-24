Temperatures are falling, and it is a great time to fall in love with your local library! We are constantly adding to our collections at the library, so there is always something new for you to explore.
Now through Nov. 12, stop by to see the Harrison Art League’s fall show on display on the mezzanine. The show features a variety of original local artwork, including photography, paintings, drawings, sculptures and mixed media pieces. Many of the pieces are available for sale by contacting the artist, so it is a great opportunity to support our local artist.
Our Friends of the Library group has a large number of free books currently available at the library. Visit our reading room, just inside the library door on your right, to pick up free books anytime the library is open.
We are offering extended hours for patrons visiting inside the library and to our drive through during October. The library’s doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. The library will be closed on Saturday and Sunday during this month.
For contact-free pick up, patrons can use our drive-through option. Call 870-741-5913 or go online (boonecountylibrary.org) to reserve up to four items for pick up. Drive-through service is available Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not required to wear masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in October. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Department
On Monday, Oct. 26, kids are invited to make a fun pumpkin craft in the library parking lot between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for National Pumpkin Day! Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Storytime will be held at the Baker Prairie Natural Area next to the Harrison Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Join Miss Irene at in person 10 a.m. at the prairie or watch online on Facebook Live. Masks and social distancing are recommended if attending in person.
Join us online for this week’s “Time for Adventure” on Thursday, Oct.29. Each Thursday, our library team will be traveling to a new mystery location in the community to bring you a fun story and activity. The stories will be posted to the Children’s Department Facebook page at 10 a.m. every Thursday.
During October, patrons who check out a new Young Adult book will be entered into a drawing. Stop by to check out our ever-growing selection of YA books!
Adult Programs
Adults are invited to participate in our October Puzzles for Prizes. This month’s puzzle features four Sudoku grids to be solved. Puzzles are available at the library’s front desk or can be requested via email at outreach@boonecountylibrary.org. Completed entries must be turned in by Oct. 31 to be included in the monthly prize drawing.
