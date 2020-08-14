We are excited to share that the Boone County Library now has telescopes available for check out! Thanks to the Arkansas Natural Sky Association, NASA, the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium, and the Friends of the Boone County Library, adult patrons in good standing will be able to take home one of four brand new telescopes to check out the night sky.
The Orion Starblast telescopes are compact versions that are designed for entry-level and intermediate astronomy enthusiasts. The telescopes can provide detailed views of solar system targets like the moon and planets, as well as wide-field objects like nebulas and star clusters. If you would like to check out a telescope, please contact the library at 870-741-5913 to put your name on the waiting list.
During August, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday,Thursday and Friday. Tuesday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m to 10 a.m. The library will be
closed both Saturday and Sunday during this month.
For those who prefer, we offer contactless drive-through pick up service. Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library.
Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order,
face masks are required to be worn in the building. Patrons will need to provide their own masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in August. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Department
Storytime will feature the letter “P” on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Join Miss Irene on Facebook live at 10 a.m. for the fun. Toddle Time will be held on Facebook Live on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Check the website or the Children’s Department Facebook page for information on new
programs as they are added.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Library are planning a big book sale for Aug. 21 and 22 at the Durand Center at Crockett Tower. The sale will include overstock and priced books. Bring your bags and plan to stock up! Thank you to Jeff Crockett for the use of Crockett Tower for the sale.
Volunteers are needed to help with set up and tear down as the books are transported to the new location. If you are available to assist, please contact Penny DeJournett at manhattandejournett@yahoo.com.
