The Boone County Library staff will be attending the District Fair starting Sept. 17. Look for us
in the commercial building over by Kountry Kitchen. If you plan on attending the fair this year, we hope
you might stop by and chat with us. Learn what it is we offer to our community, sign-up for our prize
giveaway, and/or pick up a free book while they are available.
We have a first-time library card member prize giveaway going on now during the month of September.
If you are new to the library and receive your first library card before October 1, we will put your name
in to the prize drawing. The winner will receive a home movie night package, and a frequent flyer reader
package, a $50 value!
Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. is “Constitution Day Trivia.” Think you know a lot about the
Constitution or the government? Come test your knowledge in a fun game of trivia. This young adult
program is intended for ages 12-18 years, but everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. is “Crayon Slime.” In this after school program we are celebrating the
return of school by making slime from school supplies, more specifically, crayons!
Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. is a “Free Medicare Seminar” presented by Seniors Benefit. Be
better informed in your Medicare options and have your plan questions answered at this event. There
will be no business solicitation, as Seniors Benefit’s goal is to simply provide educational materials for
free to you, so that you can make an informed decision.
We value each of our current and future patrons and look forward to seeing you soon!
